Domingo "Pat" Martin Maffia
Tulare - Domingo "Pat" Maffia
1928 - 2020
Pat Maffia, loving husband and father of 3 children, passed away at his home in Tulare at the age of 91.
Pat was born in 1928 in Petaluma, California, to Pietro and Maria Maffia, Italian immigrants. Pat was the ninth out of eleven children and grew up on the family's dairy farm. He was raised and educated in Petaluma. In 1950 he joined the army and served in Korea. After his service in the army he returned to Petaluma and went into delivering propane.
On August 9, 1958, he married Carol Bigelow. They raised three children, Renee Avila (Fernando), Ralph (Tia), and Jeanette Freitas (Danny). In 1965 Pat and Carol started a dairy business in Santa Rosa and later that year the family and dairy moved to Sonoma. The family and dairy relocated to Tulare in 1971, and finally settled in Tipton two years later. Pat and Carol retired from the dairy business and continued to travel extensively throughout the United States. During their travels they discovered a love for the Oregon coast and spent their summers there crabbing. When he was not traveling he was in his work shop either making something out of wood or making Italian sausage, all of which he shared and gave to family and friends.
He was a member of Sons of Italy, Native Sons of the Golden West, Visalia Elks Lodge, Life Member of the Moose Lodge, numerous RV clubs, AMVETS, and the American Legion.
He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Jason, Tricia, Broc, Tyler, Tabitha, and Garrick. His nine great-grandchildren held a special place in his heart. His surviving sisters are Minnie Corda, Genny Mazzetta (Clarence), and Alice Cristani (Gene). He is also survived by his sister-in-laws Eda Maffia, Betty Bourdens (Bruce), and brother-in-law Albert Bigelow (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his grandson Kevin, his siblings Leo, John, George, Louie, Katie Fomasi, Elsie Hansen, Martha Caletti, his sister-in laws Bobbie Maffia and Ollie Maffia, and brother-in-laws John Fomasi, Glen Hansen, Alfred Caletti, and Ernie Corda.
Pat always said that he had seen all he wanted to see, done all he ever wanted to do, and had few regrets.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Pat would hope that you do not miss the 5:00 cocktail hour in his honor. A Memorial Tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
