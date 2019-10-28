|
|
Don "Shorty" Clinton
Tulare - Don "Shorty" Clinton
October 27, 1939 - October 27, 2019
Preceded in death by his parents Chester and Gleola Clinton and brother Larry Clinton. Shorty is survived by daughter Tina Suderland, brother Sammy Clinton, 2 grandchildren, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and several great nieces and nephews. Shorty was loved by all. Shorty drove truck for Tulare County Concrete/Septic Tank, Inc. for 45 years. He loved his motorcycles and to hang at Reneville with his friends and tell stories. Shorty always had a joke and would make you laugh. He also would give his shirt of his back to help you out. Shorty was a kind, gentle heart. He will be missed but not forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's/Dementia Research. Visitation will be held at the Peers-Lorenzten Chapel on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at the North Tulare Public Cemetery, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 am. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019