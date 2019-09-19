|
|
Don Oscar Miller
- - Don Oscar Miller, age 82, passed away on August 29 2019. Don passed away following complications after cancer surgery. Born April 12 of 1937 in Cedar Glades Arkansas, Don moved to the Tulare County region of California at an early age where he attended school in Farmersville and Exeter. His first wife, Loretta Reel Miller and his son Don "Randy" Miller both preceded him in death. Don enjoyed people, being with them and sharing the joys in his life and stories of his family. Don married and is survived by his second wife Nellie Keener Miller of CA, his sister Inez Burge of CA, his children and their spouses: Michael and Leila Miller of MD, Debbie Miller of CA, Darlynn and Scott Foster of NV, Carrie Miller and Jeff Glenn of CA, Kathy and Samuel Gomez, Vicky and Chris Maselli, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Don found much comfort in his belief in Jehovah and was an active member in the Exeter congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses. The service for Don will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Exeter on September 21st at 2 PM. Please send flowers or messages of condolence to 474 N. Magnolia, Farmersville, CA 93223.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 19, 2019