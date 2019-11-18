|
|
Donald Austin Seeks
Reedley - The Rev. Donald Austin Seeks
June 9, 1929 -- November 12, 2019
Donald Austin Seeks was born in Cedar Rapids, IA to James and Helen (Neff) Seeks. He graduated from Freeport (IL) High School in 1947. He then served 12 years in the USAF and USAF Reserve as an Air Traffic Controller. In 1951, he married Barbara Carol Ritchie of Lowell, MI, while stationed at Castle AFB in Merced. Together they raised three children, James, Ann (Rotella), and Barbara (Buller). His next career spanned 26 years as a television broadcast engineer, working at stations in Las Vegas and Bakersfield, and at ABC-TV in Hollywood. After hearing God's call to the ministry, he grduated from Cal State LA and Bloy Episcopal School of Theology. Ordained as a Deacon in 1971 and as a Priest in 1972, "Father Don" served Episcopal Churches in both the Dioceses of Los Angeles and San Joaquin. He retired as the Archdeacon of the Diocese of San Joaquin in 1998, but continued to minister in Episcopal and then Anglican Churches until the last years of his life. Father Don is survived by two sisters, three children, seven grandchildren, and a great grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Bishop Eric Menees will celebrate a Memorial Requiem Eucharist at First Presbyterian Church in Visalia on Saturday, December 7, 2019 starting at 11:00am. Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Anglican Diocese of San Joaquin in Fresno, St. Paul's Anglican Church in Visalia, or Palm Village in Reedley.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 18 to Nov. 30, 2019