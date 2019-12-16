Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Visalia - Greg was born in Visalia, CA 0n June 7, 1958 and was raised in Visalia, Tulare and Pixley. He graduated from Redwood High School, Visalia, CA. He started a fencing business in Visalia and later worked for Sysco Company about 15 years. He was united for the last 27 years with his soulmate and wife Connie Collins Isam who survives him as well as step-son and wife Jason & Lori Collins; sisters, Kelly and Kerrie Isam, and his mother, Peggy Weaver. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and five grandchildren. One sister, Robbie Lamarsna pre deceased him.

Graveside service is Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter.

Condolences: wwwsmithfamilychapel.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
