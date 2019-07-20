|
Donald Larry Gallian
Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Larry Gallian announces his passing on Thursday July 11, 2019 at the age of 75 years.
Larry was born in 1943 in Lawrenceburg, TN. He moved to California when he was 4yrs old. He graduated from Redwood High School in 1961 where he was involved in basketball and baseball.
He started his "cotton" career in 1964 driving a spreader truck for the Visalia Co-Op Cotton Gin. He went on to be the assistant manager of the gin and in 1983 became the manager of operations. On December 31, 2006 Visalia Co-Op Cotton Gin closed its doors. Larry served on the board of numerous cotton organizations. He then started his final phase of his career with Nutrien as a Pest Control Advisor in January of 2007.
Larry loved people and gatherings. His passion was coaching and guiding children in baseball and softball across many communities. He was a man that wore many hats: brother, husband, dad, grampy, uncle, coach, advisor, friend. He also carried many nicknames: Fashaa, Vern, Pappy, and Larkey along with countless others.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Paulette and their two daughters Niki (Ron), Traci (Dawn). He is also survived by two brothers Terry (Donna) and Gary (Martha), nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents Tennessee and Hestol and one sister Jane.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that all memorial contributions be made to the City of Woodlake Parks and Recreation Dept. to support Larry's love for youth sports. Donations may be dropped off or mailed to: City of Woodlake 350 N. Valencia Blvd, Woodlake CA 93286
A private celebration of life will be held. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 20, 2019