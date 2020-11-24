Donald Lee Howell



Tulare - Donald Lee Howell of Tulare passed away at 12:06 am sat November 21st.



He was born on Dec 22nd 1930 in Wewoka Okla, he had 1 older brother and 3 sisters, Don was raised in a time when everyone was expected to pull their own weight and Don learned at a very young age what the meaning of an honest day's work was. Don's father was an Assembly of God minister and Don helped in the different churches with what ever was necessary, some days he was a carpenter, others he was a janitor and still others he was a Sunday school teacher, Don was always willing to help in any way he could. Don was also quite a musician and singer, he performed in many church service through the years. Don's parents also always kept a farm, they raised fresh vegetables, chickens for eggs, they always had a milk cow, Dad would tell us stories of milking the cow by hand and feeding the pigs. Grandpa Howell also helped with the war effort during WWII by growing peanuts for the oil that was used for lubricating machinery, it was a whole family effort. Don married the love of his life Maryjane Saljian and they started a journey through life together that would see the birth of 2 sons and many adventures. Don's greatest commitment in life was to his lord and savior Jesus Christ and his love for the word of God took him to many places of ministry. Dad and mom served in many churches and also ministered on the Indian reservations.



Don is survived by his two sons John (Tommy) Howell and David Howell, 3 grandsons, Joel, Jacob and Jared Howell, two sisters Tommiedean Hamrick and Pat Topel and many nieces and nephews.



Don was a devoted husband and father, sold out to his commitment to God, he committed his life to the preaching of the gospel of Christ and many people's lives were changed because of him. The legacy he has left unmeasurable, his reward in heaven will truly be great, for the number of people that he reached during his lifetime is huge.



The celebration of life service will be held at Peers Lorentzen funeral chapel, Wed Dec, 2nd. Viewing from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, and the service immediately following. There will be no grave side service or reception.



Well done good and faithful servant.



Love you Dad !!!









