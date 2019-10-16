Services
Donald Leon "Don" Sharples

Donald Leon "Don" Sharples Obituary
Donald "Don" Leon Sharples

Visalia - Donald (Don) L. Sharples was born in Exeter, April 19, 1948 and passed away October 14, 2019. He attended Liberty School, Tulare Union High School and College of the Sequoias. In 1975 he married Dianne Smythe Pilecki.

Don was a photographer, picture framer and engraver, and started his own business "Sharples Frame, Art and Awards" when we married 44 years ago and then changed the name to "Sharples Direct" when he started using online venues as well. The business will continue to remain open.

As a very creative person he had a wide variety of skills. He could fix almost anything, and make something new out of unusual items. Don loved woodworking. He also loved the out of doors and especially enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed planning and creating new landscaping and garden areas at his home in the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lucille Sharples, and his brother Clarence Mooneyham and Clarence's two sons. He is survived by his wife Dianne, sister Sharon (Mike) Potts, sister-in-law Frances Mooneyham, nieces Christy (John) Davis, Cindy (Phil) McDonald, and John Yarbery, and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-Law Peggy Wright and her children and grandchildren, brother-in-law Bill Smythe (Chris) and their children and grandchildren and brother-in-law Chuck (Esther) Smythe. He adored all the nieces and nephews on both sides of the family and their children. Some them fondly called him "Uncle Donald Duck" which delighted him. He always felt family was very important and enjoyed hosting family reunions and Fourth of July parties.

During the last year of his life he became an ardent Christian and loved attending church when he was able.

A Celebration of Life will be held November 1 at the Visalia Methodist Church at 10:30 AM. Donations in his memory can be made to Boy Scouts, St. Jude's Hospital or the Special Olympics. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
