Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
451 E. Merritt Ave.
Tulare, CA
View Map
Tulare - Donald Ray Mustin passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born January 20, 1942 in Keota, OK. He is survived by his Wife of 56 years, Cleota Mustin, his three daughters and their spouses, Kim and Dustin, Linnetta and Raymond, Shelley and Martin. His 6 grandchildren, Brianna, Samantha, Devin, Brittney, Ismael and Angel. His 3 great-granddaughters Sophia, Destiny and Serayah. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Carol Mustin.

He is predeceased by his parents, 4 siblings, his son Donald Ray Mustin, Jr. and 1 grandson, Justin Linker.

Viewing will be Wednesday June 19, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service at 132 W. Kern, Tulare. Memorial Service, Thursday June 20, at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 451 E. Merritt Ave. Tulare. Burial will follow at the North Tulare Cemetery 4572 J Street.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 19, 2019
