Donald Wayne Jolly
Donald Wayne Jolly

Tulare - Donald Wayne Jolly entered eternal life on October 16, 2020. Don was born to Leroy and Ruth Jolly in Taft, California on August 5, 1938. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his brother Ron and his wife Judy. He is survived by one sister, Sharon Moore, 3 sons, Chris & Lesli Jolly of Tulare, Tim & Wendy Jolly of Sanger, Greg and Diane Jolly of Macedon NY, 2 daughters Jeanne and Ron Weinbrenner of Fresno, Rhonda Crain of Clovis, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Don was raised in Bakersfield and Graduated from both Bakersfield High and Bakersfield College; he served in the USAF and was employed as a Customer Engineer with IBM for over 35 years. Don enjoyed building and racing hotrods in his youth and was a charter member of The Bakersfield Rod Twisters. He loved coaching his sons' youth sports teams and was a good father and grandfather. He was well known for fixing not only computers, but cars, houses, appliances or anything broken. If he heard of or saw something that needed fixing, he fixed it. He helped family, friends, neighbors and strangers. He would help anyone that needed help and many that did not know that they needed help.

A memorial service will be held at a future date when it is both legal and safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Village of Hope International at vohi.org or mail checks payable to Village of Hope International P.O. Box 1745, Tulare, CA 93275. Or Yosemite Bible Camp, yosemitebiblecamp.com Mail checks payable to Yosemite Bible Camp 50869 Road 632 Oakhurst, CA 93644.






Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
