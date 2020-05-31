Donald Wayne Whaley



Tulare - Donald Wayne Whaley was born to Dean and Wanda Whaley on June 10, 1964 in Tulare, California. He resided in Tulare his entire life. He attended Wilson Elementary School, Cherry Avenue Junior High and graduated from Tulare Union High School. He also attended the College of Sequoias.



For a time, Donald was active in the Tulare County Democratic Club and attended St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Donald loved music and good conversation.



Donald resided at Twin Oaks Nursing and Rehab where he made many friends. He went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020 in Tulare.



He is survived by his sisters Deborah Payton-Williams (Ken) of Fresno, Donna Ford (Mike) of Dillard, GA, and David Whaley (Kathy) of Visalia and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Twin Oaks for their loving care. Also, thank you to the nurses and doctors at Tulare Adventist Health for their heartfelt compassion and professional care.



Funeral arrangements are by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Private interment at the Tulare District Cemetery.









