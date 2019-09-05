|
Donald William Stone
Visalia - January 4, 1948 - June 4, 2019
Donald Stone was born in Bakersfield, CA on January 4, 1948 and died June 4, 2019 in Visalia, CA from cancer. He was a loving, devoted husband and father, family being his top priority in life.
Don grew up in Bakersfield and graduated from CSU Long Beach. He worked for the City of Visalia Parks and Recreation Department from 1978-2008, retiring as Parks and Urban Forestry Manager. Don was responsible for establishing many neighborhood parks and was instrumental in developing walking and bicycle trails throughout the city. The largest project he managed was the development of the Riverway Sports Park Complex on North Dinuba Blvd.
Don was a cyclist, accomplished cook, avid reader, golfer, camper, hiker, and fly fisherman. He enjoyed long bicycle rides and car trips across many states. He was a lifelong student of nature, culture, and history. Don integrated the outdoors and his love of nature into all aspects of his family, work and recreational life.
Don will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Jonnie, his two daughters, Jennifer and Carey, and their families. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Visalia on September 7, 2019. Remembrances may be made in his name to the Yosemite Conservancy or to a .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 5, 2019