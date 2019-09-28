|
|
Donna Armstrong-Melton
Visalia - Donna Lee Armstrong-Melton passed away in Visalia, California on September 22, 2019. Donna was born in Oakdale, California June 16, 1933 to Leroy and MaryAnn Morehouse. The family, which included her younger sister Laura, later moved to Redwood City, California where Donna attended school and met and married Ronald Wolf. They had a daughter, Marguerite, who would be Donna's only child. Donna later married Larry Armstrong who adopted Marguerite when she was five years old. The family moved to Chico, California where Donna served as PTA president at Pleasant Valley High School and made a hit with students when she helped them get open campus privileges. Donna also belonged to the Hospital Auxiliary at Enloe Hospital, served as a liaison between Chico State and the Community, and hosted an exchange student from China. She loved people and easily made them feel welcome. She was the consummate entertainer and enthusiastically hosted travelling executives with Rexnord where Larry served as Manager of Engineering at its local plant. Larry's corporate life resulted in many moves for Donna, including Ellwood City Pennsylvania, Lexington Kentucky and then back to Chico. In the early 1980s Larry and Donna moved to Upland, California where they made many new friends. Donna was again active in the community belonging to the Assistance League of Upland.
When Larry's health began to fail and he was no longer able to work, they moved to Visalia to be closer to family. There she was involved with the establishment of Assistance League Visalia. Larry passed away in 1999. Donna reconnected with a childhood friend, Richard (Buster) Melton, and they were married in 2004. Donna and Buster were able to enjoy 15 years together before his passing in March of this year. Donna was preceded in death by her sister and husbands. She is survived by her daughter Marguerite Brown (Bob), granddaughters Summer Chamblin (Rob) and Laura Wolcott (Tim), and great grandsons Wyatt Chamblin (9), Noah Wolcott (7), Wade Chamblin (5) and Oliver Wolcott (4).
Donna's vibrant and loving presence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private memorial service will be held in Visalia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Assistance League Visalia, P.O. B ox 4108, Visalia, California 93278-4108.
A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 28, 2019