Donna J Griffin, 75, died peacefully Saturday November 21, 2020 at Twin Oaks Nursing Home. She was born February 19, 1945 in Tulare, California. Daughter of H.S. (Hap) and Bethel (Bryant) Caudle.



Donna graduated from Tulare Western High School in 1962 as part of the school's first graduating class. Following graduation, she married her high school sweetheart Bill Lee Griffin. The happy couple settled together in Tulare. Donna spent her days caring for her two children Deanna Lee (Griffin) Baker and Ronald Earl Griffin. When she wasn't busy caring for her children you could find her at home in her kitchen preparing meals and desserts that created a lifetime of memories for countless loved ones.



Donna's greatest love was spending time with an abundance of family including 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces, 4 nephews, and 15 great nieces and nephews.



Donna is preceded in death by her mother and father H.S. (Hap) and Bethel (Bryant) Caudle, husband Bill Lee Griffin, in-laws C.D. and Eula Griffin, brother Kenneth Caudle Sr., son Ronald Griffin, and son-in-law Craig Baker.



Whether you remember her as Mom, Yamma, or Aunt D, we will all remember her as a selfless woman of God with a heart of gold.



Arrangements have been made by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service and services will be held graveside only. Donna will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Bill at North Tulare Public Cemetery, 4572 N. J Street, Tulare, CA. on Saturday, December 5 at 11:00 am. In honor of Donna's undeniable love for her family, we ask that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask while attending the outdoor only services.









