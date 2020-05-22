|
|
Donna Jean Cherry
Visalia - Donna Jean Cherry (Selvage) went to meet with the Lord on Monday, May 18 2020, in Visalia, California at the age of 80. Donna was born in Merced, California on July 26th, 1939 to parents of James and Naomi Selvage. She was the eldest of two children. Donna loved music, books, doll collecting and her family. She had a love for music and participated at a young age in the church choir. She played the accordion along with other musical instruments and had a beautiful voice. Donna performed at several local events when she was younger and joined the Sweet Adeline's as an adult. In 1968 she started her career in the medical field. Her first position was as a receptionist at a local Dr.'s office. She then moved her career forward into Medical Records Administration and became a Medical Records Assistant which led to her remaining 20 year career as a Director for various Hospitals in the area. Donna's greatest accomplishments in life was her deep devotion to the Lord and her family. She lived her life with a strong Christian faith and was much loved by all that knew her, especially her family. Donna loved to participate in the" Central Valley Doll Nuts" doll club and relax while watching her extensive DVD collection at home. She was an avid shopper and enjoyed volunteering at the "First Presbyterian Church" here in town. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, James Selvage and Naomi Clary Selvage, and her brother James (Jimmie) Selvage. She is survived by 2 daughters, Kathleen Cherry and Karen Cherry Denny (Scott). Donna also leaves behind her grandchildren Brooke Ritchie Olano (David), Chad Ritchie, Meagan Cherry, Matthew Cherry-Malone, and her Great Grandson Quintin Thomas. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the . Family and friends are invited to attend her burial service at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Tipton/Pixley Cemetery, 10395 Ave 144, Tipton, CA 93272. Condolences can be sent to www.plfuneral.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 22 to May 23, 2020