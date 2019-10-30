Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Sisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jo Sisco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jo Sisco Obituary
Donna Jo Sisco

Visalia - Donna Jo Sisco (Joie), age 67, passed away at her home in Visalia, Ca surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1952 in Exeter, Ca to Don and Reba Halsey. Joie was the beloved wife and best friend, of her one and only of 48 years, Lloyd Ronald Sisco (Ronnie). She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a devoted Christian. Her family and her faith were the center of who she was. Joie is going to be missed by many.

Joie is proceeded in death by her mother, Reba Jo Halsey, a sister, Sharon Kaye West, and a brother, Robert Lee Halsey. Survived by her father, Don Halsey and his wife, Mary, of Woodlake, Ca, sister, Connie Fields, and 2 brothers, Steve Halsey and Earl Halsey. She left behind 3 children, Wayne Sisco (wife Niki), Julie Sisco Fairfield (husband Scott), and Michael Sisco (wife Heather) as well as her beloved husband, Ronnie Sisco, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and countless extended family members.

A Graveside Service will be held at Visalia Public Cemetery District 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00am.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now