|
|
Donna Jo Sisco
Visalia - Donna Jo Sisco (Joie), age 67, passed away at her home in Visalia, Ca surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1952 in Exeter, Ca to Don and Reba Halsey. Joie was the beloved wife and best friend, of her one and only of 48 years, Lloyd Ronald Sisco (Ronnie). She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a devoted Christian. Her family and her faith were the center of who she was. Joie is going to be missed by many.
Joie is proceeded in death by her mother, Reba Jo Halsey, a sister, Sharon Kaye West, and a brother, Robert Lee Halsey. Survived by her father, Don Halsey and his wife, Mary, of Woodlake, Ca, sister, Connie Fields, and 2 brothers, Steve Halsey and Earl Halsey. She left behind 3 children, Wayne Sisco (wife Niki), Julie Sisco Fairfield (husband Scott), and Michael Sisco (wife Heather) as well as her beloved husband, Ronnie Sisco, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and countless extended family members.
A Graveside Service will be held at Visalia Public Cemetery District 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00am.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019