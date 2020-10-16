Donna Louise "Dickenson" McDonald



Visalia - Born in Anaheim, CA. March 6th 1943- passed away from breast cancer in Visalia, CA., October 5th 2020.



Preceded in death by her husband Don C. McDonald.



Raised in Anaheim CA., on orange ranches and worked briefly at Disneyland. She met Walt Disney and got his autograph. He inspired her, "A Dream is a Wish your Heart makes." Our mom had many Dreams, too many to fulfill. She grew up at Huntington Beach, got an offer to star in a movie, turned it down. Moved with family to Lindsay, CA, where they continued to have orange ranches. Pursued a career in Cosmetology. She flourished and made a name for herself in Visalia. She was also involved at a young age in many ministry groups. Her Love for the Lord radiated out of her. She has many friends from many different circles. Bible study, Church families, Garden and Gourmet, Art club, Bunco, Clients, NuSkin, Tennis Club, Mustang Club. Donna didn't know a stranger. She would be the first to introduce herself and tell a million stories. Her passion was the Beach, Art, and Gardening. She was asked, what would you like to say to all of you? "Let them know, Jesus LOVES You!"



Her Legacy continues with her children. Casey McDonald his wife Debbie, her sons Spencer, Dane, their sons Brent and Mitchel. Shelly Jones and her husband Gary, their kids Lexie and Aaron. Sally Gauna and her husband Casey, their kids, Sara, Lauren and Racquel.



We Thank You for your condolences and being a friend to Donna- That's the best gift.



There are no services at this time of Covid-19. Family will be spreading ashes at sea at a later date.









