Donna Mildred Moore Ellis Kirth

Donna Mildred Moore Ellis Kirth Obituary
Donna Mildred Moore Ellis Kirth

Donna Mildred Moore Ellis Kirth went to be with her Lord & Savior on December 20, 2019 as she was surrounded by her family. Donna was born in Porterville on July 3, 1940 and later moved to Lindsay with her parents, F.M. (Mack) Moore (Poppa), Mildred Bishop Moore (Nonie), and her sister Janice Moore Bedwell.

Donna graduated from Lindsay High School in 1958. She met her husband, Autry Ellis there and they were married in 1959. Autry & Donna had 4 daughters; Amy Canning Raymond, Deena Reagan, Betsy Greer, & Joy Ellis. Grammy Madonna had 11 Grandchildren & 18 Great-Grandchildren. Donna is also survived by 1 nephew, Jay Bedwell and 1 niece, Angie Bedwell Smithpeters.

Donna married Jack Kirth in 1978 and had a step-daughter Sandy Kirth Baggs, a Nephew Max Cooper, and a dear Sister-in-law Terri Kirth Cooper.

Donna loved to write poems and children's stories. She also enjoyed cooking and collected cook books. Donna loved cats and they loved her!

Donna was preceded in death by her brother Darrell Moore.

Donna's beautiful skin was donated to the for reconstructive surgeries. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindsay First Baptist Church, 581 E. Honolulu St. on January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
