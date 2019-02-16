Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Donna Skiles Obituary
Donna Skiles

93 - Donna Skiles Born April 26, 1925 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Walter Taylor and Viloa Bice Taylor, She passed away at the age of 93 on February 7, 2019 in Tulare, California. She is preceded in Death by her parents, First husband John Knight, Second Husband Albert Skiles, Son John Allen Knight, Stepson Shay Knight Sisters Ethel Garret, Eathal Linker, Velma Williams, Mae Maggard, Louise Annis, Lena Crump, Pearl Worthington, Joyce Ellis Brothers Roy Taylor, BW Taylor, Grady Taylor Bobby and Walter Taylor. She is Servived by Grandson Travis Knight Sisters Geraldine Whitten and Violet Litten, Brother Leon Taylor Step Daughter Valerie Von Elsoner and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be 4:00- 7:00 PM Monday February 18, 2019 at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Chapel Service will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday February 19, 2019 at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel Followed by the Burial at Tulare District Cemetery Service are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019
