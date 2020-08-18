Donna Sue Boling



Tulare - Donna Sue Boling was born January 11, 1941 in Pikeville, Tennessee and passed away August 15, 2020 in Tulare CA at home with her children by her side. Her parents were Buck Simmons and Ruth Gross. She moved to California in 1953. She had 4 brother and 1 sister. She attended Mt. Whitney and Tulare Union High School. She Married Dwain Boling November 7, 1956. They had 3 children Debi Boling Caudle, Donetta Lasswell, and Stanley Boling. 7 grand children Russell Lasswell, Tony Caudle, Doug Caudle, Travis Boling, K.D. Sue West, Cassey Boling, Chloe Boling, and 14 great grand children. Donna and Dwain started Dwain's Floorcraft in 1975 with their children which was still in business at the time of her death. She was proceeded in death by Dwain in 1989, Her Parents, and Brothers Gene Simmons Ed Simmons and Nelson Simmons. She loved everyone unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Til we meet again Mom/Nan. We all love you more.



Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave., Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









