1/1
Donna Sue Boling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Sue Boling

Tulare - Donna Sue Boling was born January 11, 1941 in Pikeville, Tennessee and passed away August 15, 2020 in Tulare CA at home with her children by her side. Her parents were Buck Simmons and Ruth Gross. She moved to California in 1953. She had 4 brother and 1 sister. She attended Mt. Whitney and Tulare Union High School. She Married Dwain Boling November 7, 1956. They had 3 children Debi Boling Caudle, Donetta Lasswell, and Stanley Boling. 7 grand children Russell Lasswell, Tony Caudle, Doug Caudle, Travis Boling, K.D. Sue West, Cassey Boling, Chloe Boling, and 14 great grand children. Donna and Dwain started Dwain's Floorcraft in 1975 with their children which was still in business at the time of her death. She was proceeded in death by Dwain in 1989, Her Parents, and Brothers Gene Simmons Ed Simmons and Nelson Simmons. She loved everyone unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Til we meet again Mom/Nan. We all love you more.

Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave., Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved