|
|
Donnie Dale Lee of Dinuba was tragically taken too soon from his beloved family and friends in November 2016.
Donnie was a loving father, brother, grandfather, son and friend he enjoyed being a cowboy.
Donnie is survived by his beautiful daughters, Jessica Brumley, Toby Huizar, son-in-law, Thomas Brumley, grandkids, Justin Lee, as well as Donnie Brumley, who he never got to meet due to his tragic and untimely passing, and other grandchildren he adored with all his heart.
Donnie was preceded in death by his loving mother, brother and sister.
Family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend his memorial service at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba on Saturday, Aug. 17th, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in Tulare County on Aug. 15, 2019