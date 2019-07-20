Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
210 West Center
Visalia, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnie Dewayne Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnie Dewayne Thompson Obituary
Donnie Dewayne Thompson

Visalia - Donnie Dewayne Thompson was born 8/8/1947 to parents Forrest and June Thompson. He grew up in the small community of Coalinga, California. The family relocated to Visalia California where he graduated from Mt. Whitney High School. He attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California. He married Catherine Wagner. Before the marriage ended it produced two children Kelly and Daniel. He enjoyed bowling for many years. He passed on an enjoyment of all things "Disney" to his family. He was loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his daughter Kelly Pierce (husband Samuel); his son Daniel Thompson (wife Sheree); his granddaughters Amarissa Pierce and Presley Thompson; and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 210 in Visalia, California. The Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday July 27th at 1:30 pm. The venue is located at 210 West Center, Visalia California 93291. Those who knew him are welcome to attend and share your stories/memories with the family.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.