|
|
Donnie Dewayne Thompson
Visalia - Donnie Dewayne Thompson was born 8/8/1947 to parents Forrest and June Thompson. He grew up in the small community of Coalinga, California. The family relocated to Visalia California where he graduated from Mt. Whitney High School. He attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California. He married Catherine Wagner. Before the marriage ended it produced two children Kelly and Daniel. He enjoyed bowling for many years. He passed on an enjoyment of all things "Disney" to his family. He was loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter Kelly Pierce (husband Samuel); his son Daniel Thompson (wife Sheree); his granddaughters Amarissa Pierce and Presley Thompson; and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 210 in Visalia, California. The Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday July 27th at 1:30 pm. The venue is located at 210 West Center, Visalia California 93291. Those who knew him are welcome to attend and share your stories/memories with the family.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 20, 2019