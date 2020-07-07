Doreen Forester
Visalia - Doreen Forester passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020 in Visalia, California. She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Richard and Doris Lamb, her brother, Dick Lamb, her daughter, Loree Reynoso, and her grandson, Devin Forester.
Doreen was born on May 9th, 1940 in Lindsay, California. She grew up in Strathmore with her family and graduated from Strathmore High School, where she was a majorette in their band. She rode horses on the equestrian drill team, the Porterville Canterbelles. This led to a deep-rooted love for horses. She was also a lifelong member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, which she joined in 1965 earning the Torchbearer degree.
She met her husband, Randy while cruising on Main Street in Porterville in 1958. The pair got married on July 5th of that year. They settled in Visalia, California in 1960 to raise their family. They would have just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
She worked at Montgomery Ward as an advertising manager before ending her working years managing an office building at her husband's business. In retirement, she loved traveling with her husband and spending time at their cabin in Shaver Lake. Some of her hobbies included coloring, doing puzzles, playing Bridge with her friends weekly, and rescuing and caring for animals. She was known to feed and take care of the many cats in her neighborhood. Doreen was very involved with her church. She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Visalia and she also attended the Bible Study Fellowship for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis (Randy) Forester and their sons, Scott and Brent Forester (wife, Christine). She is also survived by her brother Dale Lamb (wife, Sharon). Known and loved as Grandma Doreen, she leaves behind five grandchildren, Arin, Joshua, Morgan, Taylor, and Madison, and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Courtney, Rebecka, Hailey, Jayden, Devin II, Ethan, Sienna and Carter. And 4 great-great grandsons.
The family will be holding services on Monday, July 13th, 2020 at 10:30 am. at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will follow at the Visalia Cemetery at 12:00 pm.
In celebration of Doreen's life contributions can be made to the following:
First Presbyterian Church, American Cancer Society
