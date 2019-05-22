|
Doris and Jack May
Visalia - Doris Malee May, age 85, went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2019. She was born in Cimarron, Kansas, the youngest of 10 children. On April 13, 2019 her husband of 62 years, Jack Eugene May, age 82, joined her in Heaven. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, the oldest of five children. Doris was known to many in Visalia as 'Lee', a nickname given to her by Mearle Heitzman, her boss of more than 30 years and the owner of Mearle's Drive-In. Jack worked in the glass and window business most of life. They both enjoyed watching the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors. They were members of the Demaree Free Will Baptist Church and loved the Lord and their church family. Doris' most spoken comment to her family was "Don't forget to pray." They are survived by their daughters, Karen Hild (Robert), Sharon Chastain (Fred), Brenda Mendoza (Manny, preceded in death), and Beverly Branum (Rick). They completely adored their grandchildren Matt, Brad, Ashley, Jason, Josh, Kendra, Eric, Emalee, Brooke, and their great-grandchildren, Conner, Caden, Emelia, Danica, Olivia and Violet. Doris was also survived by her sister Elsie Troyer of Kansas, and Jack by his sister Carol Cagle of Texas. Services will be private. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 22, 2019