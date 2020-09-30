Doris Rae (Jeppson) Phillips



Visalia - Doris Rae (Jeppson) Phillips was born on June 17, 1934 and went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2020. Doris was born to David LaMar Jeppson and Viola Marie (Cannon) Jeppson in Taft, California and raised in Lebec, California. She graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1952 and Fresno State College in 1956 with a degree and teaching credential in Art Education. Doris married Loyd David Phillips on December 22, 1956. They have two children Anna Marie (Phillips) Qualls and Don Phillips. Doris taught at Tulare Union High School, Mineral King Elementary School and Veva Blunt Elementary School. She attended First Baptist Church (now Gateway) for many years. Doris loved to paint and spent many years painting with friends at Arts Visalia. She also loved to travel and celebrated her retirement from Visalia Unified School District with a 99 day world cruise. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and American Association of University Women. She was preceded in death by her parents David LaMar Jeppson and Viola Marie (Cannon) Jeppson, husband Loyd David Phillips, sister, Barbara (Jeppson) Gleghorn and husband Ken Gleghorn; sister-in-law Mary (Phillips) Denham and husband Mitchell Denham; brothers-in-law Ervin Phillips and wife Georgeanna Phillips; Walter Phillips and wife Frances Phillips and John Phillips and wife Penny Phillips.



Doris is survived by her daughter and her husband Anna and Randy Qualls and her son Don and his wife Alison Phillips. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andy and his wife Meghan Qualls, Laura Qualls, David Phillips, and Abigail Phillips and great grandchildren, Olivia, Quinlynn, and Kipton Qualls, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



No visitation.



Celebration of Life Saturday, October 3 at 11am at Melody of Praise Church, 3747 South Demaree, Visalia.



Arrangements are by Miller Memorial Chapel- Visalia.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store