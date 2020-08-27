1/1
Doris Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Williams

Tulare - Doris June Williams 84 passed away on August 24, 2020. Doris was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary (1961 - 2020) and The Porterville Quilters. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. Doris was proceeded in death by her husband Doyle, son Jim, three brothers, and one sister. She is survived by her children Brenda (Fred), Dave (Melonie), Mick (Alison) Sam (Cindy) and daughter in-law Marsha. 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. A graveside service to be held at 10:30 am Wednesday September 2, at the Tipton-Pixley Cemetery, 10395 Ave. 144 Tipton, CA. To send condolences www.plfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved