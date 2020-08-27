Doris Williams
Tulare - Doris June Williams 84 passed away on August 24, 2020. Doris was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary (1961 - 2020) and The Porterville Quilters. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. Doris was proceeded in death by her husband Doyle, son Jim, three brothers, and one sister. She is survived by her children Brenda (Fred), Dave (Melonie), Mick (Alison) Sam (Cindy) and daughter in-law Marsha. 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. A graveside service to be held at 10:30 am Wednesday September 2, at the Tipton-Pixley Cemetery, 10395 Ave. 144 Tipton, CA. To send condolences www.plfuneral.com
. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.