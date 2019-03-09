Dorothy Ann Hogg



Tulare - Dorothy Ann Hogg went to be with her Lord March 6, 2019. Dorothy was born on March 15th 1923 to John & Eula Bandy in Imboden VA and was raised in the coal mining town of Lynch Kentucky. She was 3rd of 9 children; survived by Nan Johnson, Baltimore MD & Robert Bandy, Tulare CA. Preceded in death; John Bandy Jr, Pauline Round, Earl Bandy, Jack Bandy, Frances LaMarsna and Carl Bandy. Children: Brenda Feldt (widowed Fred), Wanda Rhoades (widowed Sonny), Richard Dale Hogg (deceased), Judy Hogg Gunsolus (husband Jerry), Roger Hogg (wife Kathy) and Danny Hogg (wife Cynthia). 18 Grandchildren, 51 Great Grandchildren and 16 Great-Great Grandchildren. Dorothy was a creative baker and cook at Tulare District Hospital for 30 years. A loyal member of First Lutheran Church, Tulare Grange, Tulare Pallet Club and TDH Retirees luncheon. Special thanks to the entire staff of Twin Oaks Living Assistance, she enjoyed her residency and supportive family life care, made many new friends and enjoyed hair styling by Rosie Machado. Also to all the doctors, nurses and care givers at Kaweah Delta Hospital and Nursing Facility for their compassion and wonderful care they gave our Mother. Visitation will be Tuesday March 12, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home. A chapel service will be Wednesday, March 13, at 10:00 am at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home, 132 W. Kern Ave. Tulare. Interment will be at Tulare District Cemetery, In lieu of flowers please send donation in memory of Dorothy Hogg to First Lutheran Church, 525 East Kern Ave, Tulare CA 93274. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary