Dorothy Carolyn (Dotty) Jongsma
Visalia - Dorothy Carolyn (Dotty) Jongsma age 79 passed away on June 8, 2019 in Visalia, California.
Dotty was born on December 2, 1939 to Virgil & Dorothy Davis. At the age of 18 Dotty married her husband John. They had 4 children and spent 61 wonderful years together. John & Dotty started dairy farming in Chino, California. They lived in Chino for many years before moving to Visalia in 1999.
Dotty was a wonderful mother to her children and Nonny to her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Dotty loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed spending time with them.
Dotty is survived by her husband John, her 3 sons Bill (Samantha), Chris (Lisa), James (Linda), her daughter Cathy, 16 grandchildren & 32 great-grandchildren and her brothers Lawrence and James.
A celebration of Dotty's life will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Tulare Community Church Activity Center with a luncheon immediately following at Riezebos' Family Barn. Family burial to follow at Woodville Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 12, 2019