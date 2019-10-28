Resources
Dorothy Lucille Cotta

Dorothy Lucille Cotta Obituary
Dorothy Lucille Cotta

Dorothy Lucille Cotta passed away on October 4, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born on March 14, 1924, to Harry Gaines Hawkins and Pearl Estelle Bowling Hawkins. She was a long-time resident of Tulare and Visalia. From 1968 to 1975, Dorothy and her family lived in the bay area.

Friends introduced Dorothy to Anselm Cotta, one evening at a dance. They were married on January 29, 1948. Their song, "To Each His Own", describes their loving courtship and marriage.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Anselm Cotta; a son, Charles Walters; her parents Harry and Pearl Hawkins; a brother, Leon Hawkins; and two sisters, Gladys Anderson and Opal Anderson.

Nana's kitchen was opened twenty-four hours a day. She looked forward to her weekly Bingo outings and a competitive game of Aggravation. She will be dearly missed by her two roommates, Amby and Baby Cat, as well as her porch doves.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Cotta Campbell, of Aptos, and son, Don Cotta, of Oregon. Nana adored her four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Dorothy is, also, survived by her sister, Faye Dolores Gomes; brother Jerry Hawkins; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home. At her request, no service will be held.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019
