|
|
Dorothy Mae (Dottie) Onstott
Visalia -
Our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother was born in Smithfield, Pennsylvania on April 24th, 1929 to Griffith and Flora Parks. She was raised in Zanesville Ohio. While attending Ohio State University she met the love of her life Frank Curtis Onstott and they were married in 1949.
Dottie and Frank had three sons, Gary, John, and Dean.
Frank was transferred and they established a home in Visalia in 1962. Dottie was employed at Divisadero and Highland schools as a school secretary in Visalia and made many long lasting friendships.
She had an amazing sense of adventure and was never afraid to try something new. Dottie treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. She will be missed and never forgotten by all that knew her. She was a much loved "GG".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Griffith and Flora Parks, her brother Dr. Ralph Parks, her infant son John, and her husband Frank Curtis Onstott.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary (Velma), Dean (Susan) Onstott. She is also survived by five grandsons, Matthew (Mary), Mark (Brandi), Travis (Jamie), Derek and Clayton Onstott. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Dylan, Joshua, Owen, Lucas, and Mason and another great-grandchild due in July. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020