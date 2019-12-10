|
|
Dorothy Opal Crawford
Farmersville, CA - Dorothy Opal Crawford was born in Story, Arkansas in 1934. She loved to read, shop, and be with her family. She is survived by daughter Joann Simnitt and husband Ken. Two sons, Dan Cummings and wife Sherry, Jay Crawford and wife Jessica, five grandchildren , and two great grandchildren. She will be missed! Funeral services will be Friday Dec 13th at 2:00 P.M. at the Exeter Cemetery.
Arrangements by: Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent: www.smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019