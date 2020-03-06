|
|
Dorothy Prater Weimortz
Visalia - Dorothy Mae Prater Weimortz died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 on March 1, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1926, in Anderson, South Carolina. Dorothy married Ed Weimortz on June 22, 1949. During their marriage, Ed and Dorothy lived in all four corners of the United States, including Florida, Michigan, and California. In all these places, "Mama D" made many friends through her hobbies of traveling, quilting, flower arranging, gardening, oil painting, cooking, canning, and sewing, and was known for her hospitality.
Her final four and a half years were spent at Quail Park Retirement Home, in Visalia, CA. The family greatly appreciates the loving care of all the staff at Quail Park.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edward D. Weimortz, her son, Edward A. Weimortz, her son-in-law, Jonathan Rainbow, her parents, William and Louise Prater and her three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Ken) Gilson of Gray, GA, Patricia Rainbow of Visalia, CA, Deborah Blunt of Vancouver, WA, and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Weimortz of Vacaville, CA. Dorothy is also survived by nine grandchildren, Hannah (John) Ploegstra of Visalia, Jesse (Andrea) Rainbow of Houston, TX, David (Brady) Rainbow of Houston, Dustin Daniels of Corvallis, OR, Dana (Tracy) Driggers of Gray, GA, Nicholas Weimortz of Lodi, CA, Jamie (A.J.) Brown of Macon, GA, Brittany (Gary) Palma of Vacaville, CA, and Zachary (Megan) Weimortz of Billings, MT, and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Kaweah Delta Hospice (donate.kaweahdelta.org) or the ()
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020