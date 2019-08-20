Resources
Dorothy Williams Obituary
Tulare - On April 8, 1932 the earth was blessed with the birth of Dorothy Williams. She was peacefully called home August. 12, 2019, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and sisters at the age of 87.

Dorothy is survived by her loving family; children Otis (peep), Terry, Rodger, Penny; grandchildren Michael, Amber, Ashley; sisters Ludie Brown and Laura Coles.

Services will be conducted by New Life Community Church on the Campus of Tulare Community Church, located at 1820 N. Gem St., Tulare, CA., 93274.

Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the activity center. Final resting place: Tulare District Cemetery. Repass will follow cemetery services back at the activity center.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 20, 2019
