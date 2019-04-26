Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Visalia Public Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Schauland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas C. Schauland


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas C. Schauland Obituary
Douglas C. Schauland

Visalia - Douglas Craig Schauland was born November 22, 1947 in Delano, Ca. Second son of Earl and Vivian Schauland, he graduated from Delano High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years. He died peacefully on March 8, 2019 at Kaweah Manor in Visalia, Ca.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Schauland.

He will be remembered by aunts, Elaine King of Bakersfield, CA and Naomi Nolan of Meredith, NH, his nephews Jeff (Gina) Schauland and Ryan(Becky) Schauland, and many cousins and close friends.

Graveside services will be held at Visalia Public Cemetery on Tuesday, April 30 at 11 AM.

Tributes and condolences may be made a www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now