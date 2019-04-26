|
Douglas C. Schauland
Visalia - Douglas Craig Schauland was born November 22, 1947 in Delano, Ca. Second son of Earl and Vivian Schauland, he graduated from Delano High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years. He died peacefully on March 8, 2019 at Kaweah Manor in Visalia, Ca.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Schauland.
He will be remembered by aunts, Elaine King of Bakersfield, CA and Naomi Nolan of Meredith, NH, his nephews Jeff (Gina) Schauland and Ryan(Becky) Schauland, and many cousins and close friends.
Graveside services will be held at Visalia Public Cemetery on Tuesday, April 30 at 11 AM.
Tributes and condolences may be made a www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 26, 2019