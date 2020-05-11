|
|
Douglas Justus
7/27/1925 - 4/28/2020
Douglas Lee Justus, a World War II Veteran and resident of Visalia CA for 69 years, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Fresno Regional Medical Center of congestive heart failure. He was 94.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Justus, his sister, Dolores Reed of Phoenix AZ., and his six children; Tim Justus (Foresthill, Calif.), Joan Brookman (Saint Helena, Calif.), Doug Justus (Sunriver Ore.), Bert Justus (Yacolt, Wash.), Barbara Harders (Mariposa Calif.), and Mary Justus Fowler (Sunriver, Ore.). In addition, step-son Paul Peterson (Kingsburg, Calif.), and step-daughter Kari Edwards (Clovis, Calif.). He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, along with many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born July 27,1925, in Indianapolis, Ind., he was one of eight children to Bert and Bessie Justus. The Justus family moved to Monrovia , Calif. in 1930. Douglas grew up in the Long Beach and Pasadena area, and attended Saint Matthias High School in Huntington Park in the early 1940's. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1943, at the age of 18. He served in the Pacific for four years with honor and distinction. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the army never left him. He was truly a member of the "Greatest Generation."
Upon returning from WWII, Douglas married his childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Mary DeVaere in 1947. They moved to Visalia in 1951 where they raised six children. Douglas' work ethic, his mechanical ability and attention to detail were instrumental in his work career as an auto mechanic, sales representative, and owner of his home remodeling business. Apart from work, he enjoyed coaching little league baseball, basketball, and refereeing high school sports for many years in Visalia. Douglas was an avid outdoors man, enjoying fishing, hunting, golf, and camping with family and friends. Mary Justus passed away suddenly of a heart attack in 1987. Doug and Mary were married for 40 years. They instilled in their children the importance of togetherness and love for each other.
Douglas married Lois Peterson in 1989. They had 30 years in retirement together. They enjoyed many adventures traveling in their RV throughout the U.S. Whether their travels took them to new places, or celebrating grandchildren's graduations, weddings, or births of great grandchildren, they always ended up at the family's property in Sunriver, Ore. Douglas loved spending time there with family and friends, and hosted many memorable Justus Family Reunions.
An avid golfer, he was a long time member of the Kingsburg River Golf and Country Club. He was a true student of the game, and enjoyed talking about the game and giving lessons and advice to whoever showed an interest. In 2015, Douglas attended a WWII Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was selected to represent all the veterans in laying the wreath at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier. This was an honor he cherished.
Douglas was a man of faith and had a great love and devotion for his family and friends. He was always thinking of ways he could make the place or situation he was in a little better. He led a life that is worthy of imitation.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Christ Lutheran Church in Visalia once the COVID-19 shelter in place has been lifted.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 11 to May 12, 2020