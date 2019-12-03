|
|
Drew Edward Gleason
Simi Valley - Drew Edward Gleason was born on April 27, 1975 in Springfield, Illinois to Richard Jr. and Kaye Gleason. He died on October 30, 2019 in Simi Valley, CA.
Drew grew up in Visalia California. After graduating from Mt. Whitney High School in 1993, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served proudly for six years as an Intelligence Analyst He earned numerous medals and ribbons during his service. The Coast Guard honored Drew with a Meritorious Unit Citation.
After being honorably discharged from the Marines, he attended Humboldt State University and graduated on May 21 2003.
Upon graduation, he was hired by Kratos (CEi) Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc. as a Systems Engineer-Integration and Test in Roseville, CA. In August, 2018 he was hired by Northrup Grumman in Northridge, CA as a staff systems engineer.
Drew enjoyed the great outdoors. He had an array of interests including high powered rocketry, drones and radio aircraft, backbacking, camping, white water rafting and mountain biking. You could also find him at an airfield parachuting or free failing. He also enjoyed putting on his chef's coat and cooking gourmet meals for family and friends.
Despite all his outdoor interest, his greatest interest and love was for his daughter, Kelsey. They enjoyed many wonderful times together. This was evident by pictures of Kelsey, Kelsey and her daddy and mementos from her scattered throughout his home.
Drew is survived by his parents, Richard Jr. and Kaye, daughter, Kelsey and her mother, Erin Cole, Grandfather, Richard E. Gleason, Sr. Loveland, CO., Aunt, Jane Gleason, cousin Krista and husband Nishesh Chalise, Aunt Jane Niskern and husband, Dennis, Edmond, OK, Uncle, Jon Anderson and wife Teresa Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by Uncle, Kent Anderson and survived by his wife, Gayle Anderson, Lawton, OK, and by many cousins, and many friends at work and play.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019