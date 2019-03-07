|
|
Drew Garrett Kumpe, 35, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on March 2, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Nattalie and sons Wyatt and Wesley. He was surrounded by his loving family: father Randy, mother Debby, brothers Lucas, and Jacob, his many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved grandparents Ernest and Gladi Kumpe, Henry and Caroline Bethany.
He was a resident of Visalia, CA and trusted in the Lord. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from August 1, 2002 until July 31, 2007, when he received an honorable discharge. Drew loved dessert, the Dodgers and anything diesel related. He impacted the lives' of everyone around him; knowing Drew was knowing kindness, gentleness, and unconditional love.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 11th at 1pm at Seven Oaks Church, 1021 S. Burke St., Visalia, CA 93292.
You are NEVER alone, please seek help because there is always HOPE.
Veterans Crisis Line 1 (800) 273-8255
Burial will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, Ca.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA.
Published in Tulare County on Mar. 7, 2019