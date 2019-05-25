Drucilla Amelia Owens



Fresno - Drucilla Amelia Owens, 97, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Fresno, CA.



She was born in Orange, NJ on January 1, 1922, and was raised in Belleville, NJ.



Drucilla was the fourth daughter of Robert and Margaret Evans Stewart. She served in the U.S. Army from 1942 - 1944. In 1949, Dru married Lester Eugene Owens in Visalia, CA



Drucilla was preceded by her parents, husband, and sisters; Jill and Belle.



Dru is survived by her sister, Agnes Wilkinson of Belleville, NJ, brother Robert Stewart of Visalia, CA, children Edward, Gregory, Carole and Jeanne, all of Fresno, CA, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Drucilla will be remembered for her Christian faith, love of family and friends, and dedication to her special-needs daughter Jeanne.



A private family service was held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with interment at the Visalia Public Cemetery.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary