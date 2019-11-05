|
Duane Smith
Duane leaves his wife of 48 years, Phyllis (Henderson) Smith, and three children; son Shane Smith (Wendi); daughter Diana Pickle (Jerrod); son Jonathan Smith; and four grandchildren Sydney, Hayley, Ryan, and Nicole; and many close family and friends.
Born in Carmichael, CA, and raised in Dinuba, CA the son of Gordon and Ina (Faulkner) Smith. He resided in Tulare, CA for the last forty years. He met his wife, Phyllis Henderson, and they were married on May 28, 1971.
A devoted husband, father, and papa to his loving family and friends. He enjoyed vacationing at the coast, and traveling often. For many years, his hobbies were hunting and fishing.
After serving with the US Army as field medic, he joined the Southern Pacific Railroad Company in Fresno, CA. He worked as a signalman until September 1994 when he was involved in a severe railroad accident causing an untimely early retirement. He spent his lifetime faithfully serving God in the church ministry as a youth leader, Sunday school teacher, and praise & worship leader.
Visitation will be from 5:00p until 7:00p at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Avenue, Visalia CA 93277 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The celebration of life service will be held at 11:30a on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Mt. Zion Apostolic Church (Goshen), 7210 Avenue 308, Visalia CA 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019