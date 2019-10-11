|
Dudley "Bruce" Rybnikar
Tulare - July 26, 1945 - Sept. 27, 2019
Survived by wife Shirley (Darst) Rybnikar, one daughter, Cynthia Nixon, husband Marc Nixon, 6 granddaughters, Kathryn Spencer her husband Colten, Britni, Tiffni, Bethni, Stefni, and Siddni Nixon. Also, one grandson Brodie Nixon.
One son Billie l. Rybnikar and his two daughters Zahira and Afina.
Bruce was proceeded in death by his mother Clara Frizell, step-dad Lloyd Frizell, his sisters Frankie Rybnikar and Mary Frizell, brothers James and John Rybnikar. Bruce has 4 surviving siblings, Billy and Brenda Rybnikar, Rebecca (Frizell) Medrano, and Marvin Frizell.
Bruce was an army Vietnam war veteran and served his country proudly.
Bruce worked for Calarco Inc., in Corcoran, joined teamsters local 94 in 1980. He worked for Kings County Truck Lines and consolidated Dudley "Bruce" Rybnikar until he retired.
Bruce was an ordained deacon, Sunday school superintendent, beginners class teacher and church treasurer at the Tulare Missionary Baptist Church at 1902 W. Prosperity Ave. Tulare, CA. For over 45 years.
There will be a "celebration of life" service at the above mentioned church on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m., 1902 W. Prosperity, Tulare.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019