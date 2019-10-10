|
|
Duval 'Lee' Kugler
Visalia - We are sad to share that our dear Dad/Papa, Duval 'Lee' Kugler, 89, passed away on 9-13-2019 in Visalia at Kaweah Delta Hospital, surrounded by his beloved wife of 60 years, Margaret 'Alda' Kugler, a retired RN, his daughter, Ila Marie Benedict (Richard), and son, Ken Kugler. Lee also leaves 5 grandchildren, Tia "Eager" Weemes (Ben), Talia "Eager" Watkins (Noah), Keenan Kugler (Clarissa), Kyle Kugler (Christina Steelman), and Krista Kugler (Anthony Patt), plus two great-grandchildren, Willow and Poppy Weemes, along with many close friends. Lee was born in Hoxie, Kansas on May 30, 1930, the son of Ila Peterson. Her husband, Lee's father left; so he was raised by his mother and grandparents, Walter and Bertha Peterson until the age of 5, when his mother married, Jack Kugler, who raised him as a son, and they moved with their land leveling business to Visalia.
As a boy, Lee had a love for athletics, bicycling, swimming, diving, wrestling, boxing, weight-lifting, and gymnastics which lasted all his life. Lee attended Mineral King and Visalia Union H. S., then enlisted in the Navy at age 17. He was stationed on the east coast as an aircraft mechanic. After his honorable discharge in 1950, Lee moved to Fresno to work as a machinist at Valley Foundry. He met his wife, Alda Lecomte, at a softball game. They were married on Jan. 31, 1959. Lee became a switchman for Pac-Bell Telephone Co. He moved his family back to Visalia in 1966. The family enjoyed many things; station wagon trips to visit Alda's family in Canada, snow tubing, swimming, playing pool, BBQs, July 4th fireworks, music, singing, biking and hiking in the Sequoias. Lee and Alda took Arthur Murray Dance lessons and were smooth together on the dance floor. As parents they were very involved in all their children and grandchildren's activities: church, school, sports, music and dance. Lee was also a dog lover and raised and trained many smart, loyal Pit bulls and German Shepherds.
Lee's father, Jack passed away, so after 25+years with Pac-Bell, Lee retired early at 55 to help run the Kugler citrus farm with his mother, Ila who later passed away in 1990. Lee sold the farm in 1997 and opened Kugler's Machine Shop in downtown Visalia. He loved working with machinery, welding, and building engines for hot rods and Ford trucks, plus going to classic car shows, drag races and he was an original member of the Vapor Trailers Car Club. One of Lee's greatest joys was rebuilding a '53 Ford truck with his son, Ken, who drove it through Redwood H.S. and college. He recently rebuilt a new engine for it. Lee was always reading, learning, and teaching people how to build, do, or fix something the safest, strongest and best way possible. He had a great laugh, enjoyed sharing a funny story and loved a good discussion about life, news, technology, history, his beliefs, and God. He was ready to go whenever our good Lord took him, but until then he wanted to keep going and working. In August, Lee and friend, Bucky finished his last engine rebuild, a Ford flathead, it was a big job, yet they got it running perfectly! He was happy as it was going into a '39 Ford Roadster. Lee was still working and driving his Ford truck almost every day, until his last couple weeks here.
As a family we are truly sad to lose our patriarch, yet we are grateful that he is no longer in pain and that we will see him again someday in heaven. At Lee's request, a private time with family was held to honor his life. Our family wants to sincerely thank the wonderful nurses, doctors, and staff at Kaweah Delta Hospital who took such gentle care of Lee, and us during his passing. We also truly appreciate so many friends who have already reached out with sweet prayers, sympathy cards, and food for us during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made in memory of, Duval Lee Kugler, c/o The Samaritan Center, 200 N.W. Third St. Visalia, CA 93291. Thank you.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019