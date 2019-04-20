On April 11, 2019 the incomparable Earl A. McKee died. Surrounded by his loving family, his unstoppable spirit rose above to his beloved Blossom Peak, made a left turn toward the High Sierras and then moved on to the heavens above. Earl was born on July 12, 1931 in the community of Three Rivers, California and continued to live his 87 years in the same home in which he was born.



Earls parents started the "Bar O Ranch" in Three Rivers, CA in 1915. They raised cattle and horses and ran the horseback riding and packing concessions in Sequoia National Park. Earl Jr. learned the trade. Over the span of 73 years he ran cattle over the hills of Lemon Cove and Three Rivers.



Earl graduated from Woodlake Union High School in 1949. For two consecutive years, their tenacious football team won the State Championship game. Earl was also a FFA State farmer. In 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Gaynor B. Hardison. They had three children, Linda, Chearl and little Earl III.



For the last 20 years of his "retired" life, breeding and raising American Quarter Horses was his passion.



Second to ranching was Earl's love of music. He and Gaynor taught their children to love music and formed the McKee's singing group in which Earl accompanied on the guitar. In the Early 70's, Earl and cousin Leuder Ohlwein shared a love for Dixieland music. The Jazz Berry Jam Band was created and eventually evolved into the High Sierra Jazz Band who played together for 42 years.



Earl was a man with a keen memory; always ready to tell a story about old times and local legends. Earl wrote 2 books; Echoes of Blossom Peak and Echoes of Three Rivers.



Earl follows his parents Edna Finch McKee and Earl A. McKee and son, Earl A Mckee III. Left to honor Earls legacy is his wife Gaynor of 68 years, daughters Linda, (Mike) Amaral, and Chearl McKee. Grand children, Gracie (Brandon) Lovenburg, Hilary Robello, Katie Robello and Great Grandchildren, Jacob and Mia Rodriguez, Cash, Ty and Harlow Lovenburg and Gianna Serafin.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:00 a.m. at the Three Rivers Roping Arena. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be sent to the Earl McKee scholarships for the Three Rivers Lions Club, The High Sierra Jazz Club or the Woodlake High School Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia. www.millerchapel.com Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary