|
|
Earnest "Ernie" Lester Price, Sr.
Ernie Price, Sr., 87, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on February 2, 2020. He lived a full and blessed life. He has said for many years that he was ready when the Lord was ready for him.
Ernie was born on May 20, 1932, in Exeter, CA, the 4th child of Lewis E. Price and Lillie (Senseney) Price. Ernie attended Visalia Union High School and on May 6, 1952, he joined the US Navy and served in the Korean War on the USS Piedmont AD-17, a Dixie-class destroyer tender where Ernie was educated / trained in the trade of sheet metal fabrication. While on his journey through life, he met the love of his life, Mavis Fultz of Woodlake. Ernie had a wild life prior to meeting Mavis. Mavis was passionate for the Kingdom of God and led Ernie to Christ. On September 5, 1953, Ernie married his Sweetheart. God blessed their marriage and they made their home in Visalia.
Ernie received an honorable release from the US Navy in 1956. Ernie and Mavis, together, raised a family of 4 who actively served in the church. They resided in Visalia and Woodlake for almost 48 years until Mavis's death in June 2001.
After many years honing the craft of sheet metal and air conditioning, Ernie owned and operated Ernie's Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning of Visalia for many years. Ernie also worked for Holiday Inn at Plaza Park as a Maintenance Supervisor for several years before retiring. Ernie was a avid traveler with Mavis, which included membership in the Tulare County Family Travelers Motorcycle Club and loved the "all" family trips driving his Motorhome across the USA, twice. He loved his sweets especially Mavis's pies and cobblers. Always had to have a piece or two of pie immediately after a full meal.
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Lillie Price, his big brothers, John and Wilburn Price, sister Dorothy, wife Mavis and Grandson Curtis Luttman.
He is survived by his children, Ernie Jr. (Kaye) Price, Tammi (James) Hitchcock and Kathi (Gary) Artis, nine Grandchildren and fourteen Great-Grandchildren who brought joy to his heart and a sparkle to his blue eyes, and his Brothers Gene (Diane) Price and family, Bill (Wilma) Botts and family.
Dad was known by family and friends for his great work ethic. Dad dispensed stories and advice freely. During these years, he also gained enjoyment from the routine estate and yard sales picking up lamps galore. Dad will be dearly missed but, is excited to see his beloved wife, again!
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 11:00am, at Parkside Chapel, 3200 E. Walnut Ave., Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020