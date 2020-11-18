Eddie Garcia
Visalia - Eddie Garcia, of Visalia, passed on November 15, 2020, at the age of 56. His long battle with numerous medical conditions ended on his terms. In spite of the pain, Eddie came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Eddie leaves behind a lifetime of great memories for all those who knew him. Whether through his sarcasm, quick wit, or tendency to fall in the most random places, laughter always followed Eddie.
A die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan, he always found opportunities to brag about a great win, while pestering others about their team's loss. Eddie called on Troy, Emmit, Michael, and Kobe to carry him into his final resting place, but instead settled for family.
Eddie was a fun-loving, kind, generous and caring man. He loved spending time channel surfing through the sports channels, taking trips to Las Vegas, coaching youth football and playing poker with anyone willing to play. However, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Eddie is survived by his loving parents, Mary Esparza, Lupe Garcia and Step Mom, Marina; beloved siblings Christine, Monica, Carlos, Lisa and Junior; his brother-in-laws Joe and Richard, as well as sister-in-laws, Julie and Lilly. He will be greatly missed by his sixteen nephews and nieces, as well as two great-nephews and great niece. He will forever be remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whose lives he's touched with his infectious smile and charm.
Services will be held by Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. There will be a public viewing on Monday, November 23, 2020, 4 - 6 p.m., following a Rosary to commence from 6 - 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1908 N. Court Street, Visalia, California 93291, with burial immediately following at the Visalia Cemetery. The family will be adhering to all Covid-19 protocols and would appreciate total cooperation from all those in attendance. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com