It has been said by many, "Eddie is the nicest guy I know".
Eddie Morris was a good man who experienced a stroke and heart attack at age 59. For 24 years, it had been difficult for him to communicate to his friends about his past.
Eddie was born in Riverside, CA in 1936 to parents Edgar and Ruby Morris. He graduated from Clovis High School in 1954. He worked many jobs as a young man including early morning dairy work before school hours, gas station attendant, fruit picking and then employment at Ford Motor Company in San Jose.
Eddie worked from 1960-1968 for a lumber yard and managed a truss company.
Then after obtaining his contractor's license, from 1968 to 1994, he spent 25 years as a general contractor involved with the construction of many shopping centers, subdivisions, and custom homes. He also completed many challenging remodeling projects in San Francisco after the big 1989 earthquake.
Eddie married Loretta Matlock in 1955 and had two children, Debra and Ronald Morris. They experienced many family adventures together. He loved water skiing, fishing, scuba diving, and golfing, (which he still played with his family).
In 1974 through 1977, he spent 3 years out of the country in the import/ export business.
Later in life, 1981, he had a 2nd marriage to Celia Matsunaga who preceded him in death. They enjoyed many life adventures and shared many laughs.
Eddie enjoyed many of the churches in Exeter, CA. You may have even seen him buzzing around Exeter in his golf cart which he named "Eddies cart".
Eddie is survived by his children, his three loving siblings, Darlene Harrell, John Morris and David Morris, as well as his amazing grandchildren and great grandchildren. His patient and positive energy will be missed dearly.
We thank the good people of Exeter and Victoria Vazzano for helping make Eddies live well lived.
A small family celebration of life will be held at the home of Chris and Debbie Harris in March. If you would like to share a memory, you are welcome to send it to Debbie @ 313 E. Caldwell, Visalia, CA 93277 or email [email protected]
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020