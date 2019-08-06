|
Edgar Bethel Sharver
Fort Smith - Born December 8th 1940 Died July 14th 2019
Edgar was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He spent most of his adult years living in Southern California before moving to Visalia in 1998.
Preceded in death by his father Edgar A. Sharver, a First Missionary Baptist Minister
and his mother Lois B. Sharver, a Sunday school teacher and bookkeeper.
He is survived by his three children. James D. Sharver of Long Beach CA., Leanne Fye of Tigard, OR., and Carolyn Curry of Corona, CA.. He is also survived by a Granddaughter, Nicole (Christopher) May of Tigard, OR. and a brother Dan P. (Marianne) Sharver of Merced, CA., two nieces Heather Sharver of Lodi, CA and Marissa Sharver Covert of Twain Harte, CA. and a grand niece.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 6, 2019