Edith Jones
Tulare - Edith P. Jones 9/3/1923 - 7/28/2020
Edith was born in Proctor Oklahoma to Charles and Frances J. Moss. She moved to California after graduating from high school and worked in a San Diego Branch of Bank of America. She met and married Charles H. Jones in 1946 after World War II and resided in Escondido before moving to Tulare in 1961. Edith also worked with deaf children as an aide in Tulare Schools in the 80's. Edith leaves behind 3 children: Donna Pearce (David), Tom Jones (Sheryl) all of Tulare, Joyce Smith of Cottonwood, Arizona. 8 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great ,Great Grandchildren, 1 Sister, Charmaine Newby of Webb City, Missouri, and many , many Nieces and nephews. Edith left this earth to join the love of her life (Chuck) surrounded by family who are left with memories to cherish forever. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at the North Tulare District Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to www.plfuneral.com
Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.