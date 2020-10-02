Edna Elaine Ashford
Visalia - On September 24th, 2020 Edna Elaine Ashford left her earthly home and joined her family in heaven. At the age of 86 she was deeply loved and surrounded by those who cherished her when it was time. Mother and grandmother to so many, she leaves behind a legacy of love, loyalty, and generosity. To know Elaine was to know the warmth of home, unconditional love, and the joy of Let's Make a Deal.
Our beloved Elaine leaves behind two sisters: Joyce Conway and Rebecca Hill. 3 children: Sheila McMath-Ashford, Susan Lower, and Brent Ashford. A lot of grandchildren, biological and born of the love she gave willingly: Jason&Ashley Ashford, Dustin&Jenna Ashford, Justin&Ashley McMath, Misha&Shawn Martin, Danielle Ashford, Mike&Bailey Downs, Glenn&Abbey Gilbert, Justin&Lola Ellis, Ashley&Christian Dike, Dave&Brittany Lower, Chance Lower, Ryan&Meranda Morgan and Jeremy. Finally a cornucopia of great-grandchildren who adored her: Austin McMath, Jason Ashford Jr., Bella Ashford, Nicholas Duarte, Elizabeth Ashford, Aiden Ashford, Darren McMath, Brook Martin, Blake Martin, Kasen Ellis, Mykenzie Ellis, Mike Downs, Blake Downs, Caroline Downs, Charlotte Dike, Kaylee Morgan, and Samuel Morgan.
We are all grateful to have known her, to have loved her, and to have been brought together by her. Elaine may be at peace, but a piece of her remains. Thank you Grandma for your love.
Services for Elaine were held on Wednesday, September 30th and Thursday, October 1st at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia, CA. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com