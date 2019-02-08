Services Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 (559) 732-8371 For more information about Edna Cox Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Edna Cox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edna Faye Cox

Visalia - Edna Faye Cox (Granny Faye) was born at Pecan Gap, Texas to her loving parents Monroe and Virgie Sansing on October 18 1927. She ascended to meet her Lord and Savior February 2, 2019 at 7:25 pm. Her family was standing by.



Edna attended schools in Texas, Arizona, and Visalia Union High School. She had a strong interest in sports early in life. As a child, she was selected to play on the boy's baseball team in the eighth grade. Edna was pitcher for the boy's and girl's teams.



She loved basketball all through high school; playing the lead forward and Captain of the team. Later years, she and husband Jim played golf, always taking golf clubs with them and would play wherever they were and it was convenient.



Faye worked part time for Sears, Montgomery Ward's, Morris Furniture, and Tulare County Auditor's Office, Tax Collectors Office etc. leaving to work for Diamond International Lumber Co. Faye had a dream that some day she would like to be a Realtor. This job was perfect in encouraging her dream. She went to Real Estate school and was licensed in 1977 and later opened American Traditions Real Estate Company, a partnership, in 1981. Faye loved meeting people and helping them. She was top Listing and Sales agent for 5 years. She sold her share of the business and went to Century 21 Arrow where she remained until retirement in 1999. Faye was one of seven women honored by Century 21 Arrow Real Estate for her eight years of experience with American Traditions Real Estate and thirteen years with Century 21 Arrow. "Being a great asset to Century 21 in providing great attention to detail and loyalty to her clients has made her a quality Listing Agent". Faye attended Real Estate Exchange School and in 1983 earned her certificate and gold card for exchange transactions. She was top listing and sales agent from time to time at Century 21 Arrow.



Faye taught Bible study at the Tulare County Juvenile Department for fifteen years, supported by Gideon's International. She was a member of Gideon's International for many years and volunteered for Kaweah Delta Hospice, Kaweah Delta Ladies Aux., and Tulare Healing Rooms. She loved Bible study and attending church to worship the Lord.



Faye loved being a servant for the Lord. In 1983 Faye had heart issues, but not for long; within a few weeks after prayer, the Lord marvelously and totally restored her heart and she was back to work and volunteering. She crocheted items for children in need; china painted, and made many afghans for her family and friends.



Faye married James "Jim" Cox June 8, 1976. They had 28 beautiful years together serving the Lord. She said the time was too short.



Faye was preceded in death by her husband Jim Cox on April 18, 2004 and her parents Monroe and Virgie Sansing, brothers James and Charles Sansing, sisters Nell, Ruth, Juanita, and Opal Jo.



Faye is survived by son, Donald Smith (Norma) of Visalia, CA, Sam Smith of Lompoc, CA, and Brenda Burnett of Visalia, CA; four step children Steve Cox (Paula), Jimmy Cox (Janet), and Brenda, all of Arkansas and Paula Rodrigues (Ed) of Visalia, CA; grandchildren are Jason Bailey of Visalia, Kacy (Jimmy) Gatto of Visalia, CA, Joshua Smith of Visalia, CA, Justin (Jann) Smith of Placentia, CA and Amanda Trask of Oregon; great grandchildren are Skylee, Syler and Gatlin Smith of Visalia, CA, Parker Bailey & Eve and Elle Gatto of Visalia, Sela & Thane Bailey of Visalia, CA. Edna is also survived by her sisters and brother, Jessie Webb of Oakdale, Minnie Morris of Rochaway Beach, MO, Shirley (Carl) Jaco of Modesto, CA and Darrell Sansing of Reseda, CA and many, many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. also at Miller Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 8, 2019