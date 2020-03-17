|
Edna Gaye Green
Visalia - Edna Blankenship was born to W.E. and Iola Blankenship on February 16, 1940. Edna attended school in Visalia and later obtained her cosmetology license and landed her first job in Wilsonia.
In 1959, she and her sister Carreen, set out to San Diego where she eventually met and married Ervin Green. They all later relocated and settled in Long Beach. Edna played a huge part in the upbringing of her nieces Diana and Carolyn following the divorce of her sister Carreen. In 1969 Edna, her husband, and nieces returned to Visalia where she worked as Ignacios Beauty Shop. After her divorce she met David Barnett and finally had a child of her own. Theodora was her greatest joy. They lived in Ivanhoe and she worked at Sears in the parts department for many years while still doing hair for friends and family on the side. Edna enjoyed taking trips, gardening, had a fierce love for babies, and absolutely loved time spent at the Casino. She had great empathy and would give anyone the shirt off her back. She fought a long hard battle with Alzheimer's which cruely took away who she was well ahead of her passing. We have missed her wit and unique personality and now will miss her presence. She is predeceased by her sisters Joyce Cox (Dean), Faun Helwig (Bill), Brother Donald Dean (Sylvia). Surviving her are her daughter Teddi Barnett, Nieces (like Daughters) Diana Mendoza, Carolyn Bradford (Kevin). Sisters Ella Yeager, Careen Wall (John), and Kathleen Rankin, Brothers Charles and Ed Blakenship and many nieces, nephews, and friends. We will all miss her dearly.
Services will be held at Salser and Dillard on Thursday March 19 at 11:00am. Family Viewing Wednesday, March 18 from 3:00-4:00pm and public viewing from 4:00-7:00pm. Burial at Visalia Public Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020